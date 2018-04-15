To the Editor:
When I read about all the uproar that the citizenship question created among legal and illegal immigrants, and states with a high concentration of immigrants, I thought it was much ado about nothing.
The federal government has declared many times that it doesn’t share census records.
To be fair, I realized that many undocumented immigrants are asking themselves “Does every questionnaire that has a ‘no’ be used to identify households with illegals?”
I believe that many immigrants do not understand or are familiar with the purpose of a census.
The results of a census determine the distribution of billions of dollars (approximately 700 billion). It will affect every state and consequently every city/town with a high concentration of immigrants.
An undercount will affect almost every level of services because the census is the key to distribution based on population.
California, New York and Texas are the states with the higher number of immigrants living in their state. They should encourage compliance along with Arizona and New Mexico. In my opinion, California will act as usual — no cooperation.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
