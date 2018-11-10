To the Editor:
I am a sports official contracted and working for the city of Killeen. Over the last two years, all of us have battled to get paid by the city. No matter how much we complain or how hard we try, it takes months to receive our pay. Almost all of us have stopped calling their games, yet we still have a lot of money due to us.
We have done everything short of going to the city council to get our pay. This is a last resort by making it known publicly.
The city has now gone to bringing in officials from the Temple area because they have no more in this area willing to call games and fight over pay.
Hopefully, this brings the issue to the attention of someone who believes we should be paid in a timely matter.
James S. Zapp Jr.
retired sergeant major
Harker Heights
