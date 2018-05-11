To the Editor:
I am now getting my almost daily misleading flyers from the Cosper campaign filled with misinformation. He claims to be fighting for “lower property taxes.”
Not true, he opposed the senate passed property tax relief and by supporting Joe Straus killed it entirely. Instead he voted for a bill eliminating rollback elections in some school districts for excessive tax hikes. He voted for taxing nursing home beds. His actions prove him to be a proponent of high taxes. He sent out a flyer linking him with Gov Greg Abbott. By supporting Straus, he killed Abbott’s agenda. He is no supporter of taxpayers or of our governor.
Donald Baker
Lampasas
