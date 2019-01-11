To the Editor:
The Republicans are correct when they say that Democrats have not had a new idea for the past 50 years.
They are also right when they say that Democrats have had no real national platform/agenda that we stand for.
I want the federal government to do more and spend more to help our citizens who are poor, near-poor, lower-middle-class, and middle-class as they struggle to survive and pay their bills.
I want the national Democratic Party to be the way it was in the 1960s when the party cared more about all of these people and fought harder to make life better for them.
National Democrats have offered no way to pay for anything that would help to make life better for us.
The only way to get the revenue to fund my platform/agenda is to pass a National Wealth Tax.
Donald Trump proposed it in 1999. Look it up.
If you want to play “Robin Hood,” you have to tax wealth because that’s where the big bucks are.
So, I advocate for the passage of a National Wealth Tax of 10 percent on all individuals with a net-wealth and net-worth of $10 million and higher. This will affect less than 1 percent of our population.
If we want to have a Canadian-style national health insurance program that will cover and help everyone except the very rich, this is the only way to come up with the money for it.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
