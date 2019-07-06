Reader says hard questions must be asked about city’s homeless
To the Editor:
I am not a cruel person by any means, but I must address the elephant in the room regarding the homeless situation.
What I don’t hear or rarely hear is certain questions being asked. Number 1: How did they become homeless? Two: What are they doing to not be homeless anymore? Unless we as citizens want to adopt these people permanently, then I think these are important questions that need to be asked.
If these questions are not asked and dealt with, then this situation will continue to infinity. We can’t just keep giving and giving and giving without some hope of the homeless participating in helping themselves.
Robert Sheffield
Killeen
