To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to the editorial by Dave Miller about the sewer repair issue in the public right of way.
The homeowner should be responsible for repairs up to the curb, but not farther. The homeowner has no control on what happens under the street, and the city maintains it.
Should the homeowner also be responsible for the road repair and curb repair as well? How about street lights? How far do we go with this line of thinking?
I lived in Copperas Cove, a far smaller city, with a smaller budget, and they manage it. What would the city’s response be if a homeowner can’t afford the repairs? I bet its not pretty.
Could a homeowner lose their home over this?
The city collects a lot of tax money. Let’s put it to good use. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for useless studies and other administrative goodies, let’s spend that money on infrastructure.
Nyla Sasso
Killeen
