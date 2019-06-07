To the Editor:
The legislative outcome regarding state compensation for 100% disabled veterans property exemption could not be any worse for this region.
Even though the state budget to reimburse eligible cities will grow from $3.25M to $8.5M next year and $11.5M the year thereafter, cities like Harker Heights and Nolanville still remain ineligible for reimbursement.
Now we’re in the horrible scenario where compensated cities like Killeen and Copperas Cove are even better compensated and now have no impetus to voice concerns for Harker Heights’ plight.
Harker Heights has a severe challenge. About 15% of its tax base is wiped away by the unfunded mandate of the 100% property tax exemption; this will likely grow.
Simple math derives that the homeowner of a $250,000 home is paying approximately $748 more to make up the difference.
More state money is not coming and soon, my city will be faced with raising taxes on those who are not exempt. Evidence of the tax-exempt versus the rest of us is becoming clear.
Homeowners with 80-100% tax assessment increases researching appraisal evidence so they can wage a successful protest before the ARB, come across home after home that pays zero in taxes.
On Eagle Ridge, inarguably the most expensive street in Harker Heights, five of nine properties used as evidence paid nothing in property taxes. Not a single penny.
Until now, local leaders have been silent about refining the program to ensure its long-term sustainability for those truly in need while providing fairness to all citizens.
The Harker Heights City Council should change its appeal for state reimbursement of 25 cents on each lost tax dollar, to a new discussion: “Is this tax exemption the right solution for the problem we thought we were solving?”
I’ll offer three areas where we can start the dialogue.
1. What gap or shortfall in federal disability compensation are we trying to address ?
2. What tax appraisal district actions can we take to ensure the exemption is given only to those whose homestead is claimed, and to ensure that temporary 100% ratings (i.e., those not “permanent and total”) are not inadvertently left on the books with full exemptions in perpetuity?
3. Should a person, who in VA-speak is “following a substantially gainful occupation,” receive this state tax exemption? I do not think my family should be taxed an extra $748 for a neighbor that is in a well-compensated career.
Count me in to support those than cannot work because of combat-related injuries suffered in service to the nation, but if you and I are pulling back into the neighborhood at the same time from work ... why am I paying $748 more in taxes? Why are you paying nothing to support the city, county, ISD, and Central Texas College?
The profile in courage moment has arrived. More state funding is not coming.
Tax appraisal “season” will turn to tax rate-setting by the local leaders who have, to date, been claiming the exemption is “well-deserved” while hoping that the state will provide more.
It’s not coming.
Howard “Scot” Arey
Owner, Solar CenTex
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.