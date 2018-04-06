To the Editor:
I have discovered that the press that covers the White House has demonstrated an inability to hear what is being said and also a problem with repeating similar question about which they have no concept of what the right answer should be.
I’m sure if any of them had served in the military, they would have gained an understanding of what is and what is not important and the ability to listen to what is being said.
Since I must assume they haven’t had the opportunity to serve their country, they haven’t learned the important reason and the difference of why we have two ears and only one mouth.
I must also assume that they must have gone to a West Coast or East Coast college, because their interest in something like a 12-year-old “one-night stand” seems important to them.
Additionally, they also failed to learn their history.
Presidents who lead from strength normally get things done (Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan). Presidents who lead with soothing words and sophomoric ideas (Carter, Obama) normally achieve ridicule.
Theodore Roosevelt said. “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” The president is getting his “sticks” appointed to the places needed and will use them, if necessary. He has gone farther that the last few administrations on North Korea and hasn’t given them a dime.
Besides their nonmilitary service, they have not learned anything about any leadership nor management skills. If the president asks for advice from different sources, according to them, he’s not providing leadership.
True leadership involves finding out what is the best solution and implementing them. To do that you have to get input from all areas of the problem.
Finally, did you know that in 1986. the Democratic leadership promised President Reagan that for amnesty they would solve the “illegal” immigration problem?
So, 32 years later, we’re still waiting for the Democrats to keep their promise.
The Democratic leadership has demonstrated that they are out of step with the majority of the country. They don’t seem to understand that the presidents’ actions contribute to the ideals of the United States: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Not everything we desire.
W.W. Wright Jr.
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.