Reader says Mexico retaliating against U.S. for Trump’s remarks

To the Editor:
Don’t expect to receive a Christmas card when you call your neighbor a racist and drug dealer. Mexico is diligently working to drastically reduce purchases of wheat, corn, soybeans, pork, beef, and dairy products from the U.S. and instead purchase them from other Latin American countries and others in the Trans Pacific Partnership (Trump pulled the U.S. out).
Our trade with Mexico exceeds $500 billion annually; $20 billion of that trade is gasoline and natural gas — the bulk of which comes from Texas. Now Mexico is considering building its own refineries, cutting out Texas refineries, slowing oil production by oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron and impeding deep-water drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. They also want to build hydroelectric plants, thereby reducing imports of our natural gas for their electricity production.
Trump is promoting “America First. It appears that Mexico will soon be adopting their own slogan—“Mexico First.”
Randy Broussard
Belton
