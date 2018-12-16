To the Editor:
Why is it that we lose $318,000 a year on a golf course that few people use and then raise our water bills to pay for street maintenance?
This seems like the city is catering to the people with the most money.
I was against this golf course from the start.
Sell it and use the money for other needs in the city.
There is no skating rink anymore in Killeen; buy or build one — something for the kids, but not $318,000 for adults to play at the taxpayers’ expense.
John Prince
Killeen
