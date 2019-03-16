To the Editor:
This past weekend, a reader wrote a letter explaining what socialism is and what it is not. Personally, I will remain with the basic answer.
“A social system based on government control of the production and distribution of goods.”
Furthermore, I believe the words of England’s “Iron Lady” (Margaret Thatcher), who said “the only thing wrong with socialism is that they will eventually run out of other people’s money.”
The USA, in my opinion, will never adapt to a socialistic society, especially the “we must share what we have” part of it. Capitalism is what has the U.S. in the place it now occupies.
Private ownership of capital separates the U.S. from others. There’s nothing esoteric about it.
At the last count, there were approximately 32 individuals who have in some way or another, let it be known their intention to run in 2020 for the Democratic nomination for president.
Some are so far to the left that they walk sideways, while others, like Bernie Sanders, will pursue a socialist agenda.
Many of the names are easily recognizable: former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Corey Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Bill De Blasio.
The others will dedicate all their efforts to develop an agenda and gain recognition before the race starts in earnest. One thing is certain, all will try to convince minorities, especially the poor, of the unfair treatment under the present administration.
That false statement will attract many who are not willing to say, “What can I do for my country”? and will in turn create a sense of entitlement.
Our country is on the right path to success; let’s not change horses in midstream. I know that the promise of Medicare for all, free college, everyone guaranteed a living wage, etc., etc., is enticing, but it’s all a mirage that will bankrupt the country if implemented.
Many years ago, the leader of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, made this statement: “We cannot expect Americans to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism until they suddenly wake up to find they have Communism.”
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.