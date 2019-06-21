To the Editor:
On June 13, the Austin American-Statesman published on page 2 an article, “Majority say effects of global warming real” by Sophie Austin. The “effects” of global warming are not provided in this article. Since the “effects” are not provided, who can say whether the missing unknown effects are real or not real? Nevertheless, Ms. Austin determined whether this fact was true or false by opinion polls. This article is a excellent example of what newspaper readers are reading nowadays.
This started when Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, made a very ambiguous statement about climate change. He said, “The vast majority of Americans believe that climate change is real and we need to do something about it.”
Climate does, in fact, change. Climate change is real, just like Sen. Bennet says. Only a fool would disagree. How and why it changes is another matter. Is it Mother Nature or is it man-made? That is the key question. Yes, we probably need to do something about that fact.
Do we actively ignore that fact because it is caused by Mother Nature, is not man-made, and we can do nothing to change the climate? Do we educate the public with the truth that those who believe in man-made climate change, like Senator Bennet, believe that 0.004% of the atmosphere, a tiny fraction, has complete control of the climate?
Do we educate the public with the truth that gasoline emits less carbon dioxide than biofuel? Do we educate the public with the truth that NASA data and the Scientific Method eliminates the climate change hypothesis?
Do we educate Americans with the truth that the climate change hypothesis that increasing oil consumption causes increasing carbon dioxide in the air is an incorrect hypothesis because of the World War II carbon dioxide anomaly?
Determining whether a fact is true or false should never be based upon public opinion polls. That should be forbidden by those who determine whether a fact is true or false.
It was Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, who followed the adage that if a lie is repeated often enough, people will believe it. The problem is that the truth is hard to recognize. That is why newspapers should publish the truth — such as this article — not merely a different version of the same opinion as the newspaper’s editorial board.
That is when newspapers will start regaining the respect they once had. Publishing the truth is also economically advantageous since it should increase subscribers. Americans could stop getting their “news” from late-night comedians. Newspapers should have new slogans such as, “Only the truth is fit to print,” “Make America Informed Again.”
Sel Graham
Austin
