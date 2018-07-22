To the Editor:
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has offered to pay to have metal detectors installed at the Santa Fe school where the recent shooting sadly resulted in student casualties.
That is a magnanimous offer from the lieutenant governor.
However, anyone aware of these sequences of tragic school shootings across the country knows that no school has been victimized twice.
The lieutenant governor’s offer seems to be a day late and a dollar short or perhaps shutting the barn door after the horse is out.
It is essential that all schools in the state get those metal detectors and that Lt. Gov. Patrick work as hard as he can to get the Legislature to fund the improvement.
And they had better get cracking. School starts soon.
Benjamin Liles
Salado
