To the Editor:
In reference to telephone scams, I received a call informing me that I have been given a government grant of $9,000. The only catch was that it had to be deposited in my bank account or on my debit card.
When I suggested sending me a certified check, and when I stated that I would not give my numbers out, our business was concluded.
Eugene Morse
Killeen
