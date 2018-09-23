To the Editor:
Beginning on the front page (and all of page A3) of Sunday’s KDH: “Local school districts upgrade safety measures,” I read the entire layout of Central Texas local school districts’ plans to make our kids safer in school.
What I found mostly are things we have heard before, such as: agreements, coordination, looking forward to, will be implementing, revamping standards, not there yet, more counselors, more staff, inviting the local police and sheriff’s departments to monthly safety and security meetings, and finally a holistic approach.
In my mind, the districts that were talking about starting or increasing their police force at their schools are on the right track.
Yes, security cameras are good. As are: door locks, security vestibules, high-tech ID card scanners, ballistic-proof glass, active-shooter drills and perimeter fencing.
However, a team of good guys with guns to take down bad guys with guns is the only reliable solution to an active-shooter situation.
I believe our tax dollars are better spent on police officers in schools rather than “coordination meetings, safety staff, or more counselors to address all students’ needs.”
We all have seen the tragic results of waiting for police to arrive from off-site locations.
Even just minutes away, they are still not fast enough!
If we are serious about maximizing protection for our school children, we should spend our money and put police in and visible around our schools all day every day, and maybe on our school buses, too.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
