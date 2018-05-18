To the Editor:
“Boxing” is killing America. It is the height of mental laziness to put everyone in a box. He’s a progressive; check box “airhead.” He’s a Southerner; check box “racist.” He’s an Irishman; check box “drunk.” He loves Texas; check box “jingoist.” To save America, we simply must examine others’ points of view.
Dialogue is dead. “Civil discourse” has become an oxymoron. Pontificating to your minions is not discourse. Try desperately to converse with someone every day with whom you disagree. Your country needs you.
Morgan Shrode Sr.
Killeen
