To the Editor:
If Senate Bill 17, the so-called “religous freedom” bill (and its House version) become law, allowing state-sanctioned discrimination, then an essential amendment must require that those businesses using the law must prominently post signs spelling out the people they are discriminating against.
An upside: such signs would enable those of us who don’t believe in discrimination to avoid patronizing those businesses.
A “downside”: the business-owners who will rely on this law won’t be able to smugly smile, encouraged by their legally-sanctioned bigotry, all the while rejecting a potential client.
Ben Liles
Salado
