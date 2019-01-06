To the Editor:
This week, I received a disappointing text from my younger granddaughter. She is in Washington, D.C., on a “bucket list” trip.
Yet self-serving partisan politics have prohibited her from visiting the national treasures, paid for by American taxpayers, but shut down by shameless elected officials.
Don’t pour me a glass of tasteless Kool-Aid (red or blue), I blame both sides — the president and the members of Congress.
Their paychecks will not be tied up in one-upmanship.
Stephen Covey’s “Seven Habits of Highly Successful People” ought to be a required reading BEFORE anyone seeks the honorable offices; especially “Win-Win,” “Seek to understand, then to be understood” and “Synergize.”
A bright note is that the Holocaust Museum and Bible Museum are open.
Interesting how “religious” institutions can keep their message open to the public.
Jimmy Towers
Killeen
