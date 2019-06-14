To the Editor:
For the past four years, I have made my annual May pilgrimage to Yellowstone in hopes of seeing wolf pups as they venture forth for the first time from their natal den. Although I have always been successful, this year was painfully different.
At early dawn May 8, I was thrilled to glimpse four little fur balls — three black and one gray — emerge from their Slough Creek den for the first time. A small crowd of wolf watchers with their spotting scopes were posted on the hilltops behind me. Others, like myself, gathered in parking areas lower down on the valley floor. Those nearest me were abuzz with excitement. My eyes were glued to my spotting scope and my camera steadily recorded the scene unfolding over a mile away. Those with hand-held radios broadcasted to anyone listening the exciting news along with the all-important wolf pup headcount and their colors.
Initially, a gray yearling baby-sitter from last year’s litter posed with the pups on the den’s porch. As the morning progressed, the pups returned to the den and the yearling baby-sitter positioned himself just inside the den’s entrance. A gray adult female soon arrived at the den. She went inside. Minutes later she burst from the entrance carrying a squirming black pup and promptly disappeared from view into a depression below the den. Something was obviously amiss with the pups! Time and again she carried other pups from the den and was obsrved burying two of them. A tragedy — possibly a cave-in — had snuffed out the lives of several of the Junction Butte pups. No one knows what happened, but we have our fingers crossed that some survived, and we’ll hear the howls of wolf pups later this summer.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
