To the Editor:
In 2014, The Obama administration provided an opportunity for “Dreamers” (undocumented young people who were brought into America as children) to earn their citizenship by serving in our Armed Forces. Since September 2017, 900 have enlisted; serving multiple deployments overseas fighting for our country.
Now the Trump administration has unceremoniously dumped many of them from the military, removing their legal path to citizenship.
As a veteran and longtime reader of the KDH, it is predictable I have read no protests to this betrayal of trust from conservative, patriotic veterans who have spared no ink to malign the previous administration.
More striking is the hypocritical silence from our representation in Congress who claim to support our troops. It is high time for new leadership this November!
Alan Vangroll
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.