To the Editor:
In my 65 years I have spent countless hours listening intently to Cleo Bay’s World War II recollections. While he has passed on, those moments live on etched in my mind.
Thoughts of the many young men like himself who stopped their lives to go to a foreign place previously only seen on a globe in geography class.
Young men still wet behind the ears who went willingly and proudly to defeat those who would seek to destroy countries, who most would have never seen in the rural American lifestyles they grew up in.
Imagine if you will 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds who lived in places like Tama, Eliga, Ewing and Reeses Creek (all communities that make up today’s Fort Hood) to name a few, who threw down their plows to answer America’s call.
Imagine if you will the wives, girlfriends and families they left behind, many whom they would never see again.
Imagine not hearing anything for months or years and then possibly a few hurriedly scratched words on a scrap of paper from a foxhole with bombs exploding overhead.
Uniforms too big and boots too small and your world in your backpack. Bathing and cooking in your helmet. Sleep was a fleeting memory and yet they pushed ever forward.
Imagine crossing oceans by ship and loading on landing craft, only to be stopped farther offshore because of German machine guns massacring all who dared.
Then jumping into the cold, dark waters, only to be drowned by the crushing weight of packs, guns and ammo that lay strewn across the ocean floor.
Imagine that day as the first rays of light began to shine through the clouds and smoke ... the sight of thousands of brave young men’s lifeless bodies floating in a sea of blood-red rhythmic motion with the waves breaking on shore and thousands of more bodies lying dead and wounded across the sand — on Normandy, Omaha Beach and more — felled in their prime without even a chance.
Yet these brave young farmers continued to pour onto the blood-stained beaches and began to liberate small towns with odd names much like their hometowns ... St. Lo, Marcanville, Isigny.
Change the names of the towns and this could be any war in history. Because American brave young men and women answer the call of freedom every day. And freedom is not free.
Today around the world people have lost their way and have forgotten their history, in America we will never forget. Never!
The freedoms we enjoy have been bought and paid for by the blood and lives of the American G.I.
I say thank you to the widows and families of the fallen on this Memorial Day 2018.
I am a PROUD American and a thankful American.
If you want to feel rich, just count the things you have that money can’t buy, like your freedom!
A HUGE thank you to those veterans who served this country and paid the ultimate price so that we can be free, dream and pursue those dreams.
Since 9/11 over 7,000 American soldiers have died protecting us in Iraq, Afghanistan and countries around this world ensuring that freedom is a reality and not just a dream for all who seek it.
I am in awe of your sacrifice and your service!
May God bless you all this Memorial Day!
Dick Young
Killeen
