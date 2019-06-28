To the Editor:
The letter from Edith Carlile (June 23) made me smile.
I wanted to renew my Texas driver’s license that I have had for 35 years, and with my I.D. card, passports (I have kept three of them), I was told I needed my citizenship papers.
Well, I was moving at the time, and I could not find the original one. I had a copy, but I was told no.
So I sent $380 and my citizenship paper (copy) to Homeland Security, only to be told I was not a citizen. I never got my $380 back; somebody had a wonderful Christmas, I hope.
After a few weeks going through my photo albums, I found my original 1958 paperwork from when I became a citizen in Junction City, Kansas.
Luckily, I had a few friends who drove me to work those five weeks, or I would have lost my job.
So, Edith, I know what it’s like.
I still can’t believe what happened to me.
They finally gave me my driver’s license.
Rosina Bauska
Killeen
