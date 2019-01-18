To the Editor:
There are over 1,000 billionaires in the U.S.A and over 700,000 millionaires. These may include private citizens and companies.
How different would it be for the federal government to borrow the $5.3 billion for the border wall from such entities. Some lenders may opt for a portion or all of their loans as a tax write-off!
It appears to me that to finance President Trump’s wall is very simple. I’m confident the wealthiest people and companies would be galvanized to support this issue. This would be a win-win for the thousands of anxious and deprived federal employees and President Trump’s border wall.
It appears that financial arrangements could be easily made, and investment bonds are also an option.
Mr. President, open the government entirely, open before more depreciation occurs to all federal employees. Your wall is within reach within weeks.
The U.S. has borrowed money from over a dozen countries over several decades. Why not borrow money from its own people? Untold millions of families are hurting.
Troy Daniels
Killeen
