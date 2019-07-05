To the Editor:
I read, with great interest, a letter published in the KDH by Pharon Enochs of Killeen about WCID No. 1. He states two things caught his attention.
I would like to address those “two things.”
1) He correctly states the Board President John Blankenship is resigning in August. Several months ago, WCID #1 sponsored legislation to have their service boundary increased to reflect their customer base. This legislation was passed by the state Legislature, and (I believe) becomes effective on Sept. 1, 2019.
2) At that time, Mr. Blankenship becomes ineligible to serve on the board, because he is a developer in one of the cities added to the water board’s new boundary. Therefore, he is resigning before the effective date.
While I think any elected official should be limited to a specific term of service, I have met Mr. Blankenship and the other board members (and have attended several monthly meetings) and I believe all of the board members have acquitted themselves quite well.
3) (oops — I guess there were more than two) In many cases, when an elected official cannot complete an elected term, someone or some group appoints someone to complete the current term (business as usual).
4) The board’s meetings are posted and are open to the public.
5) The history of this organization has not been generally played out in a very public manner. Do your research and you will find that, other that keeping a very low profile, the board has done an excellent job of serving Bell County since it was created in 1952.
6) And lastly, Mr. Enochs wants the board’s “rules, procedures, budget, policies, hiring procedures” to be published.
If one were to point a web browser to “wcid1.org”, one might actually see most of the information (and more!) requested. Not sure if they can/should publish the entirety of their “hiring procedures.”
And so, I close with this — before you take on anyone or any organization, do a little research!
PS: I am not affiliated in any way with WCID No. 1.
Bob Kidwell
Killeen
