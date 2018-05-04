To the Editor:
I have been following the bond process as it has progressed on the KISD website. I have also been reading the information in the newspaper regarding the upcoming bond election.
My concern is what I am hearing out in public regarding Proposition B. Comments like: Those aren’t my kids. Why do I want to do anything for them?
Public education was set up for the public good. All children are our children. Whether you vote Yes or No, vote for children.
Teresa Hough
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.