To the Editor:
In every totalitarian and fascist regime suppression of the free press is the very first order of business. A free press is not just another newspaper; it is vital for Democracy to survive.
How else can a free people make informed and intelligent decisions about the safety and security of their country?
How else will we expose the corruption in those deep dark spaces unless the free press shines a light on it? It is not necessary to close down newspapers in order to kill the free press.
Constantly telling a non-reading, low informed electorate that all the news is fake and that all journalists are lying and are out to get you, then the truth eventually dies.
Trump recently said “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening” and “Polls are fake, just like everything else”.
This same electorate will then see Trump as the sole authority for truth.
If this is your viewpoint, then you have unknowingly accepted totalitarianism.
Russia, Turkey, Thailand and North Korea are countries that have turned the free press into the mouthpiece of the despot.
Is it coincidence that the leaders of these countries are the very ones that Trump says he admires as “very strong” and all say that the press is “the enemy of the people”?
When Democracy is under attack, the only salvation is that self-governing citizens remain informed ... an informed electorate starts and ends with courageous journalists.
The greatest fear of authoritarianism is the survival of the free press.
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
