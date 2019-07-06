To the Editor:
The recent improvements to Farm-to-Market 2410 / Knights Way in Harker Heights has resulted in a potential accident trap at the intersection of South Roy Reynolds Drive and FM 2410.
The noise abatement walls have been placed so close to the intersection as to prohibit line-of-sight vision of oncoming vehicles in the right hand lane.
To see what is coming, you must pull out past the crosswalk markings to the very edge of the lane.
Approach this intersection with extreme caution.
Joe Steine
Killeen
