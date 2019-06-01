To the Editor:
The recently completed 86th Texas Legislature provided a historic milestone.
The priorities of our state’s leaders including public school funding, teacher raises, and property tax relief was accomplished.
The legislative agenda affected all Texans. This was especially important to our states retired educators and those advocates in the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA).
“An indisputable value of leadership is effectiveness, influence, and impact on your organization” is a powerful statement by John C. Maxwell.
Our TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee demonstrated those qualities throughout this now completed 86th Legislative Session.
Our members should be very grateful for the work of our TRTA staff, our state Legislative Committee, and the many thousands of local members who actively engaged in the fight to “RaiseTheBase.”
The end product, SB12 and SB 500, will provide the means to increase our TRS Pension Trust Fund by over $1.1 billion over the next two years.
This will immediately ensure that the TRS Pension Fund is “actuarially sound” and allow for consideration of a permanent COLA for retirees in the future.
In addition, the success of SB 12 and SB 500 provides for a much-needed supplemental payment (13th check) capped at $2,000 for retirees.
We are grateful for the commitment and efforts of our Legislature, especially Sen. Huffman, Nelson, Lt. Gov Patrick, Speaker Bonnen, Rep. G.Bonnen, Chairman Zerwas and our Gov. Abbott.
It is also important to recognize our local legislators, Rep. Brad Buckley, recently named “Freshman of the Year” by the Texas House Republican Caucus, Rep. Hugh Shine, Rep. J.D. Sheffield and Sen. Dawn Buckingham.
Leadership was demonstrated throughout the interim and not just in one day. The legislative process took time, energy, and effort but the course was navigated successfully. Many thanks to our legislators and TRTA as leadership is indisputable.
Stephen Caruso
retired educator
Harker Heights
