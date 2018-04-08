To the Editor:
On March 6, voting day, the polling place where I worked as an election clerk came within a whisker of disaster. Starting early in the day, the scanner started beeping and rejecting ballots when they were entered in the slot. It was possible to solve the “problem” by turning the ballot over or turning it around.
After 5 p.m., when the room was filled with voters who were lined up waiting to get to the voting booths and there was a very long line of people waiting to put their ballots into the scanner, the scanner jammed. Fortunately, the election judge and helper got on the phone to the central office and were directed how to open the top of the machine and remove the jam, then insert the ballots that had accumulated. Also fortunately, an observer from the State was there to see everything which took place and found nothing to complain about.
Clearly, it’s time to replace those scanners. They are becoming unreliable. It is essential that people trust that their vote is recorded correctly and that there is a paper trail. The county needs new devices for use during voting periods.
Benjamin Liles
Salado
