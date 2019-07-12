To the Editor:
When I heard and read what President Trump had in mind for the Fourth of July celebration, immediately images out of my past sprang up: the TV reports, newsreels and past TV news items of Hitler’s review of his troops; Soviet Russian leaders touting their war capabilities with parades; and more recently, parades by the Chinese showing off their military might.
It seems that this kind of display is routine for every tinhorn dictator across the planet.
Ruining the letter and spirit of the Fourth of July celebration by turning it into a show of military might and prowess and self-aggrandizing politics as usual, Trump has succeeded in twisting the head of the Eagle on the Great Seal of the United States away from the olive branch in one talon and toward belligerence and war, as represented in the other talon.
Where is the celebration of the founding of our nation?
Benjamin Liles
Salado
