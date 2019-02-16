To the Editor:
I counted 23 used tires dumped on Farm-to-Market 2410 between Chaparral Road and Fuller Lane Sunday morning.
An act of another thoughtful citizen, I presume.
This act did not beat the record of 24 dumped on Levy Crossing a couple of years ago. A couple of those were still rolling when I came upon them in the middle of that afternoon.
I took them to a collection event by the city of Killeen where the drop-off limit was four, so I had to pay $2 each for the other 20 just to get rid of them.
It seems that our citizens will never quit dumping. The appearance of local roads is pitiful and seems to be getting worse.
Would it not be appropriate for the county to provide a location(s) for its residents to dispose of outsized and prohibited waste so county employees and volunteers do not have to pick it up?
It seems we can always find money for a new computer system upgrade or a “necessary” consultant. Why is the appearance of our local communities not so important?
Even more so, what is the impression visitors and prospective industries take away from the “trashy” appearances they find so prominent as they drive our streets and roads?
Kenneth Ray
Salado
