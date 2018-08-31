To the Editor:
States hoping to lower drug costs for their citizens and looking to Canada for less expensive drugs are onto something.
For example: Epi-pen (used for allergic reactions): Can: $293; US $638. (New generic may be lower) Celebrex (used to alleviate arthritic pain): Can: $257; US: $1126. Crestor (against elevated cholesterol): Can: $201; US: $779. Synthroid (a 46-year-old drug to treat thyroid inadequacy): Can: $35; US: $109. Januvia (used to lower blood sugar); Can: $369; US: $1,126. Abilify (treatment for certain mental conditions): Can: $546; US: $2852.
Considering the income of various CEOs of the drug companies is also informative. Pfizer Pharmaceuticals (maker of Epi-pen, Celebrex): $27 million. Astra Zeneca (Crestor and Nexium — treats heartburn): $15.5 million. Abbott Labs (Synthroid): $15.6 million. Merck (Januvia — lowers blood sugar): $17 million. GlaxoSmithKline (Advair-Diskus, a drug to treat asthma): $1.2 million for the new CEO.
I thought that Trump promised to lower drug prices. His efforts seem not to be working.
Ben Liles
Salado
