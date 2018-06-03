To the Editor:
On May 18, another horrific school massacre occurred at Santa Fe High School. It is disheartening to see the United States has yet to have a gun reform bill that will actually prevent another shooting from happening.
At this point in time, it is not about the rights of people being able to own a gun. It is about the rights of children being able to go to school safely, not looking over their shoulders. Americans should be asking themselves “is owning a gun worth more than a child’s life and safety?”
This letter is not just to bring up children’s safety and how we need to give up guns; it is about why America isn’t doing anything in response to these school shootings, especially at the rate they’re happening.
There need to be complex mental and criminal background checks.
People whose registered guns go missing should face consequences.
Some may think “who’s to say this will prevent another school shooting?”
The point is, at least we, as a nation, are doing something to help keep not only children safe, but all Americans.
Matthew Barbosa
Shoemaker High School junior
Killeen
