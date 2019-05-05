To the Editor:
More than 3 million Americans and 70 million people across the globe stutter, but sadly it is still quite misunderstood. Help us change that.
May 13-19 is National Stuttering Awareness Week. To support the stuttering community, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation launched a new website with easy-to-find information like articles, brochures, magazines, videos, research reports and counselor referrals, with a new laptop- and mobile-friendly interface.
The Stuttering Foundation has accurate, trusted information about stuttering and free help on its new website — StutteringHelp.org.
Jane Fraser
President
The Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tennessee
