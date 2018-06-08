Temple reader calls attention to misdeeds by EPA administrator
To the Editor:
Latest news from the darling grifter of the Trump Swamp, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Federal law prohibits Pruitt from using subordinates to provide any benefit to himself, friends or relatives. Pruitt asked his aides to perform unpaid personal tasks for him of which one was to secure a “used Trump mattress.”
He also had an aide buy 12 custom silver fountain pens with his engraved name, spending $1,500 of your tax money.
They also purchased journals for him ($1,600) that he wanted the EPA logo removed from and replaced with just his name. Federal law also prohibits Pruitt from using his office to coerce or induce a subordinate to provide any benefit, financial or otherwise to himself, friends, or relatives.
Pruitt had his aide send an email to the CEO of Chick-fil-A seeking a franchise for his wife. Of course, the agency denied this (as they always lie) until Chick-fil-A and copies of the emails confirmed Pruitt was breaking Federal Law AGAIN. It is a fact that there is indeed a swamp and it was created and overfilled by Trump and because of President Trump, people like Scott Pruitt have turned it into a thick and deep shade of slime green.
But of course. this is not Benghazi, so federal law be damned.
Pam Neal
Temple
