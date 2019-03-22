To the Editor:
I write to commend Mandy Kennedy, Mark Leech, and Pansy Cornett, theater directors for Harker Heights High School.
Their theater troupe recently competed in one act, advancing from zone to district.
Though the team was disappointed at district, failing to advance to bi-district, two cast members earned all-star cast, and the entire crew should be proud of their effort and performance.
I am writing as an educator who recognizes the value of extracurricular activities and who understands the value of service learning, learning that engages students in sundry activities for some communal good.
I teach mathematics for the Texas Bioscience Institute, and several members of the HHHS theater team are in my class.
They are fantastic scholars who transfer skills practiced in theatre like time management, punctuality, and how to respond to criticism to my classroom daily.
These students learn to build sets, edit scripts, memorize dialogue, work in groups, work independently, research historical periods, plan marketing campaigns, engineer sound and lighting systems, sew costumes, critique performances, apply make-up and special effects, and organize all these activities into one coherent performance worthy of an audience’s entertainment.
Congratulations, HHHS Theatre Troupe!
Job well done.
Randell Simpson
Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.