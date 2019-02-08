To the Editor:
Texas women are caring and hard-working, often putting themselves aside for their loved ones. While generous, it means many of them end up neglecting their health, and that can have serious consequences for themselves and their families.
This is especially true when it comes to heart health. High blood pressure or hypertension is a major risk factor for heart disease and strokes.
According to the United Health Foundation, about 28 percent of women in Texas have high blood pressure. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for all Texans, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maintaining a healthy heart is critical to a woman’s overall health, as well as a key contributor to healthy pregnancies and births.
This is why it’s important to make time for annual checkups and blood pressure screenings.
Talking to a health care provider about potential risks is the first step to taking charge of one’s heart health.
The Healthy Texas Women Program provides eligible women with free or low-cost screenings and treatments for high blood pressure, as well as other conditions like high cholesterol and diabetes.
To check eligibility or find a health care provider, go to www.HealthyTexasWomen.org.
Viveca Martinez
Deputy associate commissioner
Family and Social Services
Texas Health and Human Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.