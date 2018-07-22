To the Editor:
I wish that the one-sided condemnation of the president that is so prevalent today would disappear and that facts be considered before jumping to conclusions.
One of the most glaring examples is the increased tariffs on foreign imports, most specifically China.
There are many complaints about possible damage done to American workers and businesses, yet the reasoning behind it makes sense.
The Chinese imported $130 billion in goods from the USA last year; in turn, they exported in excess of $500 billion to the United States.
Such a huge deficit deserves intervention.
The same can be said for the United Nations.
Only five nations, including the United States (out of 29), are paying the required 2 percent.
The USA pays 3.6 percent, which equals $685 million.
The United Kingdom pays 2.1 percent ($55 million), Germany 1.2 percent ($45 million) and France 1.8 percent ($45 million).
The required 2 percent is based on their country’s GDP, so it appears that successful countries like Germany, France and Canada could pay their share.
The president is correct in bringing this compelling issue to the forefront.
He is being pragmatic, not dubious, even if his words cause embarrassment to some.
Sometimes, submissiveness and temperance must take a back seat to the truth. The USA can not be the world’s ATM forever.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
