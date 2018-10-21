To the Editor:
Sixty Voter Palooza registration drive volunteers helped 590 citizens of Bell County register to vote. People came to one of nine Starbucks stores on Oct. 9 and left knowing they were eligible to vote in this very important midterm election.
The weather that day turned downright nasty. High winds, thunderstorm warnings and torrential rain pounded Bell County, but they still headed to the nearest Starbucks, determined to register before the deadline.
I remember how a soldier ran to the door to evade the rain but then stopped to hold it open for a single mom with two small children.
They were joined by a Starbucks employee wanting to registered to vote and even a TV reporter who had only been in Texas two months stepped out from behind the camera to register, after recording live from the Harker Heights location.
Young people turning 18 by Nov. 6 showed up in anticipation of being able to vote for the first time.
And even when audible flood watch alarms began blaring from every cellphone inside the coffee shop, people still kept coming to register!
I remember an older gentleman commenting that his wife was too ill to get out in the weather, so his vote would have to count for both of them.
When we were able to register his wife because family members can register for each other, he was delighted.
We also gave him two applications to request ballots by mail. He and his wife would be able to vote together after all.
Every person who came to register that day thanked us and we in turn thanked them for showing up, come hell or high water!
But the real success of Voter Palooza will actually take place during the next 12 days, starting Oct. 22, when early voting begins.
To the brave folks who weathered the storms to come register at Starbucks: please show that same determination to show up and vote!
To those who say “my vote doesn’t matter,” your vote is your voice; use it!
And to citizens who think midterm elections are not important, think again!
Every election matters and every vote matters, too.
See you at the polls. VOTE EARLY! You will be glad you did.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.