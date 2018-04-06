To the Editor:
The area is in for a treat April 6-8 and 13-15 at Vive Les Arts Theatre as it stages “Hands on a Hardbody,” a musical about the famous truck contest in Longview in the 1990s.
The show enjoyed a very well-received run at the Waco Civic Theatre and is now moving to Killeen with added local talent.
The show features a great rock/country/gospel score, something for everyone, plus great lyrics and character backstories.
It has a uniquely Texas flavor.
I hope you will support the effort to strengthen your local theater by passing the word and supporting this show. Hope to see you there!
Winfred “Don Curtis” Emmons
Waco
