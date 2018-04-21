To the Editor:
Killeen Independent School District has pressing needs. The last bond issue was 16 years ago, and population growth since 2002 has added nearly 14,000 new students to KISD’s school population, which is expected to grow by another 5,000 students over the next 10 years.
Effects of this growth include nearly 300 portable classrooms districtwide, increasing teacher-to-student ratios and building maintenance costs, antiquated security, and outdated learning environments.
KISD can afford it. KISD has one of the lowest tax rates in Texas, and even with the tax increase associated with a $426M bond election, KISD would still have a lower tax rate than almost every neighboring district.
Essentially, the owners of a home valued at $150,000 would pay the equivalent of four Starbucks coffees ($14) per month. Tax rates for homeowners 65 years or older are frozen, so they would not be affected.
The district has performed well in the past. KISD has not received a bond since 2002 and has still maintained everything within its existing budget — demonstrating conservative budget management.
It is in the self-interest of the individual voter: Our community is going to pay for it one way or another – either in the form of a tax increase or lost opportunities.
New schools and modernization projects help sustain our economy in a number of ways: improved property values, job growth for construction and other trade sector jobs, retention of families and small business owners with school-aged children to balance out our aging retiree population and accommodate the Fort Hood community that directly contributes $3B to the Texas economy each year.
For kids, it leads to better outcomes by modernizing our learning environments, attracting and retaining great teachers, enhancing school security, and lowering teacher-to-student ratios.
Dr. Timothy J. Glardino
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.