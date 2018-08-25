Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday on Interstate 14.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Trimmier Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Hemlock Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a knife was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 16th Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Augustine Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Garrison Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Metropolitan Street and Condor Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Indecent exposure was reported at 6:17 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:26 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- Fraud was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 23rd Street.
- A sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
- Fraud was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:49 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:38 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- Fraud was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Matt Payne
