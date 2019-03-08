Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for no driver’s license was made at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Theft was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent removal of writing was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hill Street.
Lampasas
An arrest on a warrant for expired registration was made at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Crider Lane.
A disturbance was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
An arrest on a parole violation, larceny, was made at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Avenue E.
Shots fired was reported at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West. Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.