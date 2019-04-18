Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Legacy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Road.
Felony theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Interference with duties of public servant was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Nicholas Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dugger Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft from a person was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Aspen Drive and Rosewood Drive.
Failure to identify was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cardinal Lane.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for driving while license invalid was made at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Judy Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday on Steele Street.
An accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday on West U.S. Highway 190.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on East Fourth Street.
A prowler was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
