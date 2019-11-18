DUNCAN, Oklahoma — Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.
Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.