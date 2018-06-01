Funeral services with military honors for Preston Oliver Stewart, 79, of Kempner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove with Pastor Tobin Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road off North Farm-to-Market 116.
Mr. Stewart died of complications from pneumonia May 23, 2018, in Conroe.
He was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Clear Springs, Mississippi, to Elwood Frank Stewart and Marie Carr Stewart.
He married Hanna Höhn on Nov. 2, 1963, in Freinsheim, Germany. Preston was a husband, father and soldier. He was actively involved in the church council and men’s groups at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was very handy with woodworking tools. He built Hanna, the love of his life, a home of her own in Kempner.
As a young man, Mr. Stewart was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. In his later years, he immensely enjoyed watching his fish swimming around in his aquarium. From the dining room table, he would be entertained by the birds and squirrels frolicking about in the bird bath and eating from the feeders.
Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Frank Stewart and Marie Carr; and his loving wife, Hanna Stewart.
He is survived by his brother, John Graves, and wife Lawana; sister Barbara Dexter; his children, Udo Rieder and wife Karen Rieder; Ute Stewart Noack and husband Roger Noack; Thomas Stewart and wife Inka Stewart; and Michael Stewart and wife Brandy Stewart.
Mr. Stewart had many grandchildren, including Stephanie Barrett, Joe Barrett, Jeremey Pelt, Emily Thurston, Joseph Rieder, Stacy Rieder, David Noack, Abigail Rieder, Troy Stewart, Preston Stewart, Nina Stewart and Jocelyn Stewart; three great-grandchildren, Josiah Pelt, Caydence Barrett and Henry Thurston; numerous nieces, nephews, several grand-nieces and nephews and enough Prince family members to fill their own zip code.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a donation to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.