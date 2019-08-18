COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will hold eight public hearings Tuesday to address tax and budget issues, rezoning requests and a code change due to a new state law.
The council will meet for its regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
Following the citizens forum and consideration of consent agenda items, the council will a second public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 78.65 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
No one spoke at the first hearing held last week. The council is set for a vote to adopt the tax rate on Sept. 3.
A second public hearing on amending the current budget will also be held. The city wants to spend $53,320 for fees related to acquiring land for a proposed land swap with Fort Hood. Another $3,568 would be used to purchase four scanners for the Municipal Court, while $620 would be spent for headsets for the Municipal Court staff. No one spoke at the first hearing on Aug. 6.
A public hearing will also be held on amendments to the proposed 2020 budget plan for the city. Since the council has made several changes in the budget since it was submitted at the beginning of July, a hearing is required to allow the public a chance to comment.
Separate public hearings will be held on amending the future land use plan and a rezoning request from the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove regarding land at 306 Laura St. The land will be used to construct a permanent home for the club in the next five years. City staff and the Planning & Zoning Commission have recommended approval of the request.
Separate hearings will also be held on amending the future land use plan and a rezoning request for a block of land at 102 and 104 Easy St. The owners want to build a two-story office building with 30 parking spaces on the property. City staff and the Planning & Zoning Commission have recommended approval of the request.
The final public hearing will be held for comment on changing the city code to meet state guidelines due a law passed by the Texas Legislature this year. The new law requires city governments to eliminate any limits placed on certain building materials in signs, barriers and exteriors. Following the hearing, the council will consider and take action on the proposed ordinance.
In other matters, the council will:
Consider authorizing the city manager to execute a professional services agreement with Utility Engineering Group for the Pecan Cove Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements Project.
Consider authorizing the city manager to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant in the amount of $12,547, with $4,101 of that going to Coryell County.
Consider continuing the Bingo Tax on charity bingo activity in Copperas Cove.
Consider authorizing the mayor and the city manager to travel to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. The trips are coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce to coincide with war exercises that would include troops from Fort Hood. The city manager would make the trip in November of this year, while the mayor would attend in April of next year.
