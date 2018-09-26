Bell County officials back the Central Texas College administration’s interpretation of the Texas Tax Code that prompted the cancellation of the college’s proposed tax rate increase.
The CTC Board of Trustees voted in a special meeting Sept. 18 with a 4-1 majority in favor of the proposed new tax rate. However, two board members were absent from this meeting. As such, the vote did not represent the 60 percent majority required by Texas Tax Code.
Harker Heights resident Scot Arey attended Tuesday’s regular board meeting and quoted Section 26.05 of the Texas Tax Code, which states that “at least 60 percent of the members of the governing body must vote in favor.”
Trustees on Tuesday said they followed common parliamentary procedure for conducting meetings, in which a quorum, or the number of members present at a meeting, is sufficient for conducting a vote.
When asked if the term “governing body” referred to the total number of board members or the quorum, Deputy Chief Appraiser for the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County Roger Chesser referred back to the Texas Tax Code.
“The code states in Section 26.05 (b) ‘at least 60 percent of the members of the governing body...’ The term ‘quorum’ is not found in that section,” Chesser stated in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
According to CTC representative Barbara Merlo, the CTC administration contacted board members individually after the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting to inform them that, according to the law, the tax rate must be returned to the effective rate of 13.99 cents per $100 property valuation — the rate required to generate the same amount of revenue as the current rate.
Merlo stated that CTC confirmed with Bell County officials that Arey’s interpretation of the law was correct, and that the vote was thereby invalid.
“There was not a decision to be made other than to follow the law,” Merlo said Wednesday.
The attorney for CTC was unavailable to answer further questions as of press time.
The proposed higher tax rate of 14.83 cents per $100 property valuation would have generated an additional $780,000 in the coming fiscal year.
