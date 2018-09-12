“Dinosaur George” Blasing will be appearing in Killeen from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive.
The free event is a joint effort between the Killeen Public Library and the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Dinosaur George has made appearances at both the Harker Heights Public Library and the Killeen Public Library during the summer, bringing several artifacts with him as he gave a presentation to hundreds of children and adults.
This time, however, he is bringing his traveling “mini-museum.”
Blasing’s mini-museum will include both a presentation and an exhibit. According to Blasing’s web site, dinosaurgeorge.com, the exhibit will include several dinosaur skulls, skeletons, eggs and other items. In addition, the event will be interactive, with scavenger hunts for the kids; for instance, one of the items on the list might be to find a dinosaur in the exhibit that was a carnivore, or to find a dinosaur that lived in Texas.
There will also be a gift shop available.
Based out of San Antonio, Blasing usually travels six days a week giving presentations all over North America and Canada; he reserves his summer months to tour libraries throughout the state of Texas. Besides being a public speaker, Blasing is also an author and television host.
“There’s something for every age. I think that’s why (the show) is so popular,” Blasing said during an interview in August.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Killeen Public Library at 254-501-8996, or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2120975801501138/
