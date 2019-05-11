Local residents came out in large numbers Saturday to support the Killeen Heights Rotary Club as it hosted its 21st annual fish fry and crawfish boil festival.
With more than 1,400 residents of all ages in attendance, the Killeen Special Events Center was abuzz with excitement as the aroma of fried fish and crawfish filled the air, along with other tasty delights.
“This event is to let the community get to know us better,” said Bill Webster, president-elect of the Killeen Heights Rotary Club. “We also here to give back to the community. The money that we make from our event today stays local to help support scholarships, children, schools and to help the Killeen Food Care Center, which we sponsor.”
This year’s festival featured face painting for the children and those young at heart, a silent auction, a bounce house for the children, a bakery and a band.
“The Rotary does a lot for the community; it supports the Food Care Center, among other things,” said John Crutchfield III, president/CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s event is one that will benefit many, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
